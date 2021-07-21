No. 21-4-00119-9

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship of: PETER WEHN,

An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Channa Copeland Guardian of the Person and of the Estate of PETER WEHN has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County:

LOTS 17 AND 18 IN BLOCK 8 OF BRETTONWOOD’S, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 8 OF PLATS, PAGE 64, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel Number: 2620000820

for the gross sum of Three Hundred and Thirteen Thousand Dollars ($313,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the 91h day of August, 2021. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: July 21, 2021

Des Moines Elder Law c/o Robert P. McDonald 612 South 227th Street Des Moines, WA 98198 206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By: /s/ Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534 Attorney for Guardian

IDX-933412

July 21, 2021