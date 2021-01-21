No. 21-4-00111-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.010 & .015

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF:

REBECCA JO OLSEN

Gretchen Marie Olsen has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

s/Gretchen Marie Olsen Personal Representative

5110 167th Ave. Court NW

Longbranch, WA 98351

Date of Filing: January 14, 2021 Date of First Publication: January 21, 2021

Attorney for Personal Representative:

JOHN E. SLOAN WSBA # 3983

Attorney at Law

5119 47th Avenue NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-918036

January 21, 28, February 4, 2021