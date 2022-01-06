No. 21-4-00094-0-NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

No. 21-4-00094-0

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION ON SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

CLAUDE HARRIS, An Incapacitated Person, COMES NOW the Guardian and hereby publishes the following Notice of Guardianship Sale: In compliance with R.C.W. 11.92.115 and the Order Directing Sale entered in this Court on December 30, 2021, the Guardian is causing due and proper notice to be given of such sale by publication as required by law for a sale by negotiation of real property. Such notice includes the legal description of said property, the selling price, and the date on which said sale would be presented to the Court for confirmation. Said selling price is $353,000.00 or 100.00% of the appraised value. WHEREFORE, the sale of real property set forth below will be confirmed on

January 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave South, Room 100, Tacoma, Washington, directing the Guardian to execute to the purchasers, GQ Acquisitions LLC, a proper deed together with other documents necessary to complete the sale of said real property, which is described below: Commonly known as: 1110 S. Prospect, Tacoma, WA 98405

Full legal: THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 11, ALL OF LOT 12, AND THE SOUTH FIVE FEET OF LOT 13, BLOCK 3, WAITES ADDITION TO THE CITY OF NEW TACOMA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS AT PAGE 57, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Parcel No.: 9305000260

Tax Assessed Value: $365,000.00

Appraised Value: $353,000.00

Sale Value: $353,000.00

% of Appraised Value: 100.00%

Wherefore, unless there are any additional offers of sale the above-described sale of real property will be confirmed on January 18, 2022 at the above time and location.

I certify (or declare) under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that to the best of my knowledge the statements above are true and correct.

SIGNED AT Fircrest, Washington this 4th day of January 2022. Minta A. Andreve, WSBA No. 53966

Attorneys for the Guardian

REHMKE ANDREVE P.S.

1021 REGENTS BLVD.

FIRCREST, WA 98466

253-460-3190

IDX-946366

January 6, 2022