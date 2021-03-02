NO. 21-4-00079-6
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OF JOSEPH CORNELL, Deceased,
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: February 26, 2021.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 2, 2021.
/s/Heather Armstrong
Heather Armstrong
Personal Representative
Address: c/o SETCHELL NW LEGAL
SERVICES PS
P.O. Box 8470
Spokane, WA 99203
Larry Setchell
WSBA 4659
SETCHELL NW LEGAL SERVICES PS
PO Box 8470
Spokane WA 99203
(509) 315-5151
Email: lsetchell@setchlaw.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
March 2, 9, 16, 2021