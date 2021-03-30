NO. 21-4-00074-18
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KITSAP COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF:
MELVIN D. CLARK, Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative (PR) of this estate. All persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the PR or the attorney of record at the address stated below, and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of the copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later or, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011 or RCW 11.40.013, the claim will be forever barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate and nonprobate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of Court: March 29, 2021
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 30, 2021
Personal Representative: Laura L. Clark
Address:
9099 Tracyton Blvd NW
Bremerton, WA 98311
Attorney for Estate: Kathryn R. Portteus Mailing Address:
PO Box 680
Fox Island, WA 98333
Telephone:
(253) 853-3700
Presented By:
/s/LAURA L. CLARK
Personal Representative
Presented By:
LAW OFFICE OF KATHRYN R. PORTTEUS
/s/KATHRYN R. PORTTEUS
WSBA 27292
Attorney for Personal Representative
IDX-923339
March 30, April 6, 13, 2021