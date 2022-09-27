No. 21-4-00057-5

FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

ESTATE OF:

WILLIAM S. MALLOY, Deceased.

The Petitioner, Madeleine R. Wiley, Personal Representative (PR) for this probate estate, on final report herein respectively presents the following:

1. Death. Decedent died on December 6, 2020, a resident of and leaving property in this State subject to administration.

2. Administration.

2.1 Testacy. The decedent executed a will that was admitted to probate with an order of solvency.

2.2 Personal Representative (PR). Madeleine R. Wiley was appointed personal representative of the estate, to serve without bond and without court supervision, and Letters Testamentary were issued to her on January 21, 2021.

2.3 Notice. Notice of this hearing was published also given to all heirs, legatees, devisees.

2.4 Beneficiafries/Distributees. The names, addresses, relationships and bequests of the persons entitled to distribution, all of whom are of legal age, are:

Name and Address, Relationship, Distribution

Susan Malloy Bulloch Sister

1551 SW Robertson Dr.

Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Half of estate residue, consisting of

furniture and household goods

Mark Malloy Brother

1200 Mill Creek Blvd. #A108

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Half of estate residue, consisting of

furniture and household goods

Polly A. Selby, Cousin

1609 NW 207th

Beaverton, OR 097006

Proceeds from sale of 1/6 interest

in certain farmland

Brandon L. Schoenberger, Friend

Stephanie K. Schoenberger

12208 SE 165th Street

Renton, WA 98058

Home in Renton subject to Purchase

Money Mortgage

Deborah E. Smith, Friend

1390 158th Place NE, Apt 436

Bellevue, WA 98008

Home in Renton, WA subject to Home Equity Loan ion the amount of $93,969.48

Madeleine R. Wiley, Friend

20401 NE 108th Street

Redmond, WA 98053

Books

3. Claims, Taxes, Debts and expenses.

3.1 Claims. No claims were filed herein.

3.2 Taxes. No estate or inheritance taxes are owing to the United States or the State of Washington.

3.4 Expenses. Expenses of administration not been paid.

4. Assets/Distributions.

4.1 One parcel of real estate was distributed to Brandon I. Schoenberger and Stephanie K. Schoenberger, the beneficiaries thereof.

4.2 One parcel of real estate was sold for a net return of $408,494.34 after payment of the Home Equity Loan. The PR made a partial distribution of $300,000.00 to Deborah E. Smith, the beneficiary thereof and will distribute the balance after the payment of fees and costs of administration.

4.3 The decedent’s one sixth interest in certain farmland situated in Columbia County, Washington was sold for a gross return of $228,000.00 and a net return of $222,602.06, after deduction of selling costs. Through a misunderstanding, the PR distributed the entire gross amount to Polly A. Selby, the beneficiary thereof. Ms Selby has agreed to return the amount of the selling costs of $5,3097.94 plus sufficient funds to pay fees and costs of administration.

5. Accounting, Assets. The PR will submit an accounting of funds she handled in this probate. The present balance of funds on hand at BECU Accounts is:

BECU Checking 2936 $ .45

BECU Checking 6955 $1,288.13

BECU Savings 6848 $112,117.06

6. Fees.

6.1 Personal Representative.

The PR requests a fee for her services and costs herein, and will submit a written statement to the court.

6.2 Attorney. The attorney for the probate estate requests a fee for his services and costs, and will submit a written statement to the court.

7. Requested Action: It is respectfully requested that:

7.1 Hearing. A hearing be held on this Final Report and Petition for Distribution.

7.2 Approval. The court approve the within and foregoing report and the PR’s accounting and confirm the acts of the personal representative herein.

7.3 Fees. The court fix the fees and costs for Madeleine R. Wiley, the PR, and Ronald L. Hendry, the probate attorney herein.

7.4 Distribution. After payment of all fees and costs of administration the court authorize and direct the personal representative to distribute the balance of the estate funds to the beneficiaries.

6.5 Discharge. Upon filing receipts showing disbursements and distribution as authorized by the court, the personal representative be discharged and the estate closed.

DATED this 17th day of August, 2022.

/s/ Ronald Hendry WSBA #1573

Attorney for personal representative

VERIFICATION

Madeleine R. Wiley declares as follows:

I am the personal representative herein and have read the statements of the above Final Account and Petition for Distribution, and believe that they are true and correct.

I Declare under penalty of perjury, under the laws of the state of Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

Signed at Redmond, WA on August 22, 2022.

/s/Madeleine R. Wiley

Ronald L Hendry

Attorney at Law

902 South 10th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-272-2206

IDX-963716

September 27, 2022