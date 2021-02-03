NO. 21-4-00009-5-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 21-4-00009-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF DENNIS P. ODELL, Decedent.

The Administratrix named below has been appointed as Administratrix of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administratrix or the Administratrix’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



(A) thirty days after the Administratrix served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or

(B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: Tacoma Daily Index on February 3, 2021

ADMINISTRATRIX: DOREEN J. ODELL

ATTORNEY FOR ADMINISTRATRIX:

GERALD W. NEIL of Neil & Neil, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, Washington 98408

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDING AND CAUSE NUMBER: PIERCE COUNTY, CAUSE # 21-4-00009-5

/s/DOREEN J. ODELL

Administratrix

/s/GERALD W. NEIL, WSBA #5295

Attorney for Administratrix

IDX-918775

February 3, 10, 17, 2021