No. 21-3-00449-6

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re visits with:

Child:

1Lyric Jaxson Larsen-Diamond

Petitioner/s:

Dawn Davis and Jim Davis, wife and

husband

And Respondent/s:

Christine M Larson

Matthew D Diamond

Summons Served by Publication

To: Matthew D Diamond

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is:

In Visits with Lyric Jaxson Larsen-Diamond, Petitioners Dawn Davis and Jim Davis, wife and husband vs Christine M. Larson and Matthew D. Diamond

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: April 7, 2021. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons.

Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form:

[x ] FL Visits 476, Response to Petition for Visits

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courtsf website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/ John C. Cain John C. Cain/WSBA No 16164

Date: April 2, 2021

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one):

[ x ] Lawyer’s address:

802 North Second Street, Tacoma, WA 98403

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-923808

April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 12, 2021