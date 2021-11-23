No. 21-3-00404-6

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re: Petitioner/s: Mitchell Wayne Haushild

And respondent:

Britttany Allanna Haushild

Summons Served by publication

To Brittany Allanna Haushild

I have sarted a court case by filing a petition. The name of the petition is:

Petition of Dissolution (Divorce)

the other party has asked the court to end your marriage or domestic partnership. The name of the Petition is Petition of Dissolution (Divorce). You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline Your response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published, 11/23/21. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in the case. * The court may approve the request in the Petition without hearing you side (called a default judgement).

Follow these steps: 1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this summons. These documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a response on this form:

* FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage. You can get the response form and other forms you may need at: The Washington state courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms,The Administrative Office of the Courts – call (360) 705-5328 Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or The superior court clerks’s office or county law library. 3. Serve (give) a copy of your response to the person who filed this summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read superior court civil rule 5. 4. File your original response with the court clerk at this address: Pierce County-Superior Court Clerk

County-City, 930 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma WA, 98402. 5. Lawyer not required: it is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your response without one. Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

MITCHELL WAYNE HAUSHILD

Dated: 11/23/21

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address:

6523 193rd Ave E

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Note: You and other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules

This summons is issued according to Rule 4.11 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state Washington IDX-943565

November 23, 30 December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021