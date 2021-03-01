No. 21-3-00310-4

Summons by Publication (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington County of Pierce

In re the Marriage of: HEE YONG KWON

Petitioner,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



and

YOUNG JIN LEE

Respondent.

To the Respondent, Young Jin Lee:

1. The petitioner has started an action in the above court requesting:

[x] that your marriage or domestic partnership be dissolved.

2. The petition also requests that the court grant the following relief:

[x] Dispose of property and liabilities.

3. You must respond to this summons by serving a copy of your written response on the person signing this summons and by filing the original with the clerk of the court. If you do not serve your written response within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons (60 days after the 1st day of March, 2021), the court may enter an order of default against you, and the court may, without further notice to you, enter a decree and approve or provide for other relief requested in this summons. In the case of a dissolution, the court will not enter the final decree until at least 90 days after service and filing. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before an order of default or a decree may be entered.

4. Your written response to the summons and petition must be on form:

[x] WPF DR 01.0300, Response to Petition (Marriage).

Information about how to get this form may be obtained by contacting the clerk of the court, by contacting the Administrative Office of the Courts at (360) 705-5328, or from the Internet at the Washington State Courts homepage:

http://www.courts.wa.gov/forms

5. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

6. One method of serving a copy of your response on the petitioner is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested.

7. Other:

This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 4.28.100 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the state of Washington.

Dated: 02/25/2021

/s/JI MIN KIM, WSBA#43794 Attorney for Petitioner

File Original of Your Response with the Clerk of the Court at:

930 Tacoma Avenue South, #110

Tacoma, WA 98402

Serve a Copy of Your Response on:

Petitioner:

KAI LAW GROUP PS

8718 South Tacoma Way, #A2 Tacoma, WA 98499 T: 253-584-1369

F: 253-584-5815

IDX-920863

March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 2021