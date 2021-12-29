NO. 21-2-08850-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

SCOTT A. ROBERTSON and SARAH J. ROBERTSON, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

CECIL M. OSBORNE, DECEASED, AND MARGIE V. OSBORNE, DECEASED, AND THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SAID CECIL M. OSBORNE AND MARGIE V. OSBORNE; AND CECIL M. OSBORNE, TRUSTEE AND THE SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF MARGIE V. OSBORNE, DECEASED TRUSTEES OF THE OSBORNE FAMILY TRUST, U/D/T NOVEMBER 9, 1989, AND ANY AND ALL OCCUPANTS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT 13147 WOODLAND AVENUE EAST, PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, 98373, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was December 29, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs, SCOTT A. ROBERTSON and SARAH J. ROBERTSON, husband and wife, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs, DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, at his office below stated. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court.

The purpose of the action is to adjudicate and determine that the Defendants have no interest in the following described real property, the Defendants’ interest, if any, having been acquired by the Plaintiff by quiet title:

Located at the commonly known address of:

13147 Woodland Avenue East

Puyallup, Pierce County,

Washington, 98373

More particularly described as follows:

PARCEL A: THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER, SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPT THE NORTH 100 FEET THEREOF. ALSO EXCEPT THE EAST 270 FEET THEREOF.

TAX PARCEL NO. 0419172140

PARCEL B: BEGINNING 310 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE W.M.; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION 20 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION; THENCE WEST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, 270 FEET; THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION, 20 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO INTERSECT A LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 310 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVSION; THENCE EAST ALONG SAID PARALLEL, 270 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. EXCEPT THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF CONVEYED TO PIERCE COUNTY FOR WOODLAND ROAD EXTENSION.

TAX PARCEL NO.: 0419172128

Dated this 27th day of December, 2021.

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES,

PLLC

/s/ DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

WSBA #22267

Attorney for Plaintiffs

1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

IDX-945985

December 29, 2021, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2022