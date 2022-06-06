NO. 21-2-08796-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIDGEVIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION NW,

Plaintiff

v.

HERIBERTO ESTRADA and JANE DOE ESTRADA, husband and wife, and their marital community; et al.,

Defendants

The State of Washington, To: HERIBERTO ESTRADA and JANE DOE ESTRADA, husband and wife, and their marital community, Defendants.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 6th day of June, 2022 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. This concerns collection of a debt. Any information obtained or provided will be used for that purpose. The attorney is acting as a debt collector.

Signed: /s/: Chris Chicoine

Pody & McDonald, PLLC

Dean H. Pody, WSBA #27585

Patrick M. McDonald, WSBA #36615

Christopher R. Chicoine, WSBA #45740

1200 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1410

Seattle, WA 98101-3106

IDX-956149

June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 5, 11, 2022