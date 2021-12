NO. 21-2-08712-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Jason M. Harris, Executor of the Estate of Arthur Paul Krogh,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Richard E. Dearinger, deceased, and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Richard E. Dearinger deceased; Mildred M. Dearinger, deceased, and the heirs, spouses, legatees, or devisees of Mildred M. Dearinger, deceased; and all unknown persons or parties claiming to have any right, title or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants.

TO: Any or all persons or entities claiming right, title, or interest in real property located at 17415 79th Avenue E., Puyallup, WA 98375

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 20th day of December, 2021, and defend the quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Jason M. Harris, Executor of the Estate of Arthur Paul Krogh, (“Plaintiff’). You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiff at its office stated below. In case of your failure to do so judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court. The purpose of this lawsuit is to foreclose a lien against the real property described in the Complaint and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; THENCE NORTH 01°00’30” WEST 356.00 FEET ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 01°00’20” WEST ALONG SAID EAST LINE 154.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88°59’30” WEST 148.00 FEET TO THE CENTER LINE OF AN EASEMENT ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 01°00’30” EAST 154.00 FEET ALONG SAID CENTER LINE; THENCE NORTH 88°59’30” EAST 148.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

A NON EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER A STRIP OF LAND 60 FEET IN WIDTH BEING 30 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTER LINE: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’ WEST 249.65 FEET ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTER LINE; THENCE NORTH 01°00’30” WEST 124.50 FEET; THENCE AROUND A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A DELTA OF 34°55’15” AND A RADIUS OF 125.00 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 76.19 FEET; THENCE NORTH 33°54’46” EAST 98.88 FEET; THENCE AROUND A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING A DELTA OF 34°55’16” AND A RADIUS OF 125.00 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 76.19 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01°00’30” WEST 202.38 FEET, AND THE TERMINATION OF SAID CENTER LINE.

EXCEPT FROM SAID EASEMENT, 176TH STREET E. (FREDRICKSON EXTENSION COUNTY ROAD). ALSO EXCEPT FROM SAID EASEMENT THAT PORTION THEREOF LYING WITHIN THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

DATED this 16th day of December, 2021.

CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

/s/Stephen A. Burnham, WSBA #13270

Attorney for Plaintiff

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-945536

December 20, 27, January 3, 10, 18, 24, 2022