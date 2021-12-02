No. 21-2-08517-4
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
MICHAEL MUSICA, a married man as his serparate estate, Plaintiff
vs.
SUNDSMO FAMILY TRUST; ALBERT SUNDSMO, Trustee; LOIS SUNDSMO; MARK SUNDSMO, Successor Trustee; and theirs heirs, successors in interest and/or any person claiming through them, Defendants
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by the above-named Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons.
The State of Washington to the said DEFENDANTS: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 2nd day of December, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.
On or about May 7, 2004, the Plaintiff purchased the real property located at 710 S. 40th St., Tacoma, WA (Pierce County Parl #7470034470). The Sundsmo Family Trust loaned the Plaintiff $140,000.00 and executed a Deed of Trust. On June 24, 2005, the Plaintiff refinanced the property and paid the Sundsmo Family Trust in full. The Sundsmo Family Trust never reconveyed the Deed of Trust.
This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Rules of Civil Procedure of the State of Washington.
DATED this 29th day of November, 2021.
THE LAW OFFICES OF
BRIAN L. MEIKLE, INC. P.S.
/s/ Brian L. Meikle, WSBA #13740
Attorney for Plaintiff
FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:
Pierce County Superior Court
Clerk of Superior Court
930 Tacoma Avenue South
Tacoma, WA 98402
COPY TO PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY:
Brian L. Meikle
The Law Office of Brian L. Meikle
1105 Tacoma Avenue South
TACOMA, WA 98402
253-272-5220
IDX-944296
December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022