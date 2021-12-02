No. 21-2-08517-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MICHAEL MUSICA, a married man as his serparate estate, Plaintiff

vs.

SUNDSMO FAMILY TRUST; ALBERT SUNDSMO, Trustee; LOIS SUNDSMO; MARK SUNDSMO, Successor Trustee; and theirs heirs, successors in interest and/or any person claiming through them, Defendants

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by the above-named Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons.

The State of Washington to the said DEFENDANTS: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 2nd day of December, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

On or about May 7, 2004, the Plaintiff purchased the real property located at 710 S. 40th St., Tacoma, WA (Pierce County Parl #7470034470). The Sundsmo Family Trust loaned the Plaintiff $140,000.00 and executed a Deed of Trust. On June 24, 2005, the Plaintiff refinanced the property and paid the Sundsmo Family Trust in full. The Sundsmo Family Trust never reconveyed the Deed of Trust.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Rules of Civil Procedure of the State of Washington.

DATED this 29th day of November, 2021.

THE LAW OFFICES OF

BRIAN L. MEIKLE, INC. P.S.

/s/ Brian L. Meikle, WSBA #13740

Attorney for Plaintiff

FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:

Pierce County Superior Court

Clerk of Superior Court

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

COPY TO PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY:

Brian L. Meikle

The Law Office of Brian L. Meikle

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

TACOMA, WA 98402

253-272-5220

December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022