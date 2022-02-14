NO. 21-2-08433-0

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ALBERTA M. SMITH, a single person,

Plaintiff,

vs.

SPARTAK MOURAOV and “JANE DOE” MOURAOV, husband and wife and the marital community composed thereof; UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC., a/k/a “UPS”, a foreign corporation; UNITED PARCEL SERVICE CO. d/b/a UPSCO UNITED PARCEL SERVICECO., a foreign corporation; and UNITED PARCEL SERVICE GENERAL SERVICES CO.,a foreign corporation; NICHOLAS SEAY and “JANE DOE” SEAY, husband and wife and the marital community composed thereof; “DOE COMPANY”; “JOHN/JANE DOE 1-3”; BROOK ROBERTS and “JANE DOE” ROBERTS, husband and wife and marital community composed thereof; ROCKY SIMPSON and “JANE DOE” SIMPSON, husband and wife and the marital community composed thereof;

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said defendants Nicholas Seay and “Jane Doe” Seay: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of February, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Alberta M. Smith, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Alberta M. Smith, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

This matter involves plaintiff Alberta M. Smith’s claims for personal injuries and damages arising out of a rear-end automobile accident that occurred on December 12, 2018, when defendant Seay rear-ended the plaintiff’s vehicle. Attorneys for plaintiff Albert M. Smith

John R. Wilson, WSBA #24501 of

Rush, Hannula, Harkins & Kyler, PLLC

4701 S. 19th St., Suite 300

Tacoma, Pierce County, WA 98405

IDX-948656

February 14, 22, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2022