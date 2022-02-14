NO: 21-2-08297-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WILLIAM STEPP and KATHLEEN STEPP, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs,

v.

MEYER & PETERSON, INC., a Washington corporation; CURTIS F. PETERSON and JULIE PETERSON, husband and wife; The Unknown Heirs of CURTIS F. PETERSON; The Unknown Heirs of JULIE PETERSON; and, Unknown Claimants “John Doe” and “Jane Doe”, 1 – 99,

Defendants. THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to the said defendants Meyer & Peterson, Inc., Curtis F. Peterson, Julie Peterson, the Unknown Heirs of Curtis F. Peterson, the Unknown Heirs of Julie Peterson, and Unknown Claimants “John Doe” and “Jane Doe”, 1-99:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of February, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Complaint of the plaintiffs William Stepp and Kathleen Stepp, husband and wife, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs William Stepp and Kathleen Stepp, husband and wife, at this office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said Court. The purpose of this action is to quiet title to real property located in Pierce County, Washington in favor of the named plaintiffs.

DATED this 10th day of February, 2022.

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

By: /s/ Brian T. Comfort Brian T. Comfort, WSBA# 12245 Of Attorneys for plaintiffs

1901 65th Ave. W, Ste. 200

Fircrest, WA 98466

O: (253) 565-3400

F: (253) 564-5356

Email: brian@cdsps.com IDX-948629

February 14, 22, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2022