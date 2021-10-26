No. 21-2-07937-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MARY HELEN REAM, as the Successor Trustee of the Grant E. Lytle and Darlene V. Lytle Revocable Living Trust,

Plaintiff,

v.

MARTHA A. PETERSON, an individual; and the marital community composed thereof; and all persons or entitles claiming through them including unknown heirs, successors and assigns; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON to said Defendants and to all persons or parties claiming some right, title or interest in real property described below:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this Summons and defend the above action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Kevin A. Bukoskey of Smith Alling, P.S. at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The purpose of this action is to clear title to the property legally described as:

SECTION 01, TOWNSHIP 20, RANGE 00, QUARTER 32 PLAT ROWLANDS BAY LAKE TRACTS LOTS1 THRU 3 COMB FOR TAX PURPOSES ONLY COMB OF 001-0 & 002-0 SEG 2004-00015BL 08-05-03BL ADMIN COMB FOR SR/EX MH 55555-14176 COMB WITH THIS PARCEL SEG 2005-1468 JU 4/19/05JU

Tax Parcel No. 7305000011

DATED this 21st day of October, 2021.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/ Kevin A. Bukoskey

Kevin A. Bukoskey, WSBA #54906

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 627-1091

IDX-941279

October 26, November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021