No. 21-2-07888-7

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

WILLIAM C. WHALEN and YVONNE M. WHALEN, a marital community,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Plaintiffs

v.

EVERETT H. ZIEMER and GLADYS R. ZIEMER, a marital community, their heirs and anyone claiming by or through the vendors; ANDREW E. MONSON, JANE G. MONSON and MARK A. MONSON, as Trustees of the EDNA S. MONSON FAMILY TRUST; JANE G. MONSON, an individual; ANDREW E. MONSON, an individual; ESTATE of MARK MONSON and his heirs and successors; and anyone claiming by or through the vendees

Defendants

The State of Washington to: EVERETT H. ZIEMER and GLADYS R. ZIEMER, a marital community, their heirs and anyone claiming by or through the vendors; ANDREW E. MONSON, JANE G. MONSON and MARK A. MONSON, as Trustees of the EDNA S. MONSON FAMILY TRUST; JANE G. MONSON, an individual; ANDREW E. MONSON, an individual; ESTATE of MARK MONSON and his heirs and successors; and anyone claiming by or through the vendees

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 1st day of November 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs William C. Whalen and Yvonne M. Whalen, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

This action is a quiet title/adverse possession proceeding arising from two (2) adjacent properties located in Pierce County, Washington. Plaintiffs claim title by adverse possession to their beach trail, stairs and yard to the south of the trail which encroach on the parcel to the north.

DATED this 28th day of October 2021.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Jean Bouffard

Jean M. Bouffard WSBA 20457

Attorney for Plaintiffs

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(253) 471-1200

IDX-941975

November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, December 6, 2021