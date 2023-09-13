No. 21-2-07647-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

MILO E. LICK and KATE LICK, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; the ESTATE OF MILO E. LICK, deceased; the ESTATE OF KATE LICK, deceased; LINDA LICK and JOHN DOE LICK, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, heirs of MILO E. LICK and KATE LICK; SHEILA BURGOS and JOHN DOE BURGOS, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, heirs of MILO E. LICK and KATE LICK; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of MILO E. LICK; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of KATE LICK; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: MILO E. LICK and KATE LICK, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; the ESTATE OF MILO E. LICK, deceased; the ESTATE OF KATE LICK, deceased; LINDA LICK and JOHN DOE LICK, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, heirs of MILO E. LICK and KATE LICK; SHEILA BURGOS and JOHN DOE BURGOS, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, heirs of MILO E. LICK and KATE LICK; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of MILO E. LICK; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of KATE LICK; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, unknown occupants of the subject real property; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 13th day of September, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The objective of the action is to foreclose a lien for delinquent assessments which have accrued against Lot 76, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 1, pursuant to the Declaration of Covenants for Riviera Community Club Inc. The real property address for Lot 76, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 1 is 10916 Seaview Drive, Anderson Island, Pierce County Washington 98303 (hereinafter “Lot”). Defendants Milo E. Lick and Kate Lick, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners, are record owners of the Lot. Defendants Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Milo E. Lick and Estate of Milo E. Lick, deceased and Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Kate Lick and Estate of Kate Lick, deceased are records owners by operation of law of the Lot. Defendants Linda Lick and John Doe Lick, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, and Sheila Burgos and John Doe Burgos, wife and husband or state registered domestic partners, may claim some right, title, lien, interest or estate in the real property located at 10916 Seaview Drive, Anderson Island, Washington 98303. Defendants John Doe and Jane Doe are unknown occupants of the subject real property. Plaintiff seeks judgment against said Defendants as stated in its Amended Complaint. DATED this 11th day of September, 2023.

STRICHARTZ ASPAAS PLLC

/s/Rohana Fines, WSBA No. 26462

Jennifer L. Aspaas, WSBA No. 26303

Attorneys for Plaintiff Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation

200 First Avenue West, Suite 260

Seattle, WA 98119-4219

206.388.0600

IDX-983925

September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2023