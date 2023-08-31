No. 21-2-07639-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., a Washington nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN D. TOBIN and ALICE B. TOBIN, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of JOHN D. TOBIN; ESTATE of JOHN D. TOBIN, deceased; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of ALICE B. TOBIN; ESTATE of ALICE B. TOBIN, deceased; JOHN DOE and JANE DOE, Unknown Occupants of the subject real property; and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

DEFENDANTS JOHN D. TOBIN and ALICE B. TOBIN, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of JOHN D. TOBIN; ESTATE of JOHN D. TOBIN, deceased; UNKNOWN HEIRS and DEVISEES of ALICE B. TOBIN, deceased; and ESTATE of ALICE B. TOBIN, deceased:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 31st day of August, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, Riviera Community Club Inc., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to foreclose a lien for delinquent assessments which have accrued against Lot 29, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 17, Anderson Island, pursuant to the Declaration of Covenants for Riviera Community Club Inc. The real property address for Lot 29, of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 17, Anderson Island, is 11008 Breaker Way, Anderson Island, Pierce County, Washington 98303 (hereinafter, “Lot”). Defendants John D. Tobin and Alice B. Tobin, husband and wife or state registered domestic partners, are the record owners of the Lot. Unknown Heirs and Devisees of John D. Tobin; Estate of John D. Tobin, deceased; Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Alice B. Tobin; and Estate of Alice B. Tobin, deceased, may claim some right, title or interest in the lot. Plaintiff seeks judgment against Defendants, each and all of them, as stated in its Amended Complaint.

DATED this 29th day of August, 2023

STRICHARTZ ASPAAS PLLC

Jennifer L. Aspaas, WSBA No. 26303

/s/Rohana Fines, WSBA No. 26462

Attorneys for Plaintiff Riviera Community Club Inc., a Washington nonprofit corporation

200 First Avenue West, Suite 260

Seattle, WA 98119-4219

206.388.0600

IDX-983235

August 31, September 7, 14, 21, 28, October 5, 2023