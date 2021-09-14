No. 21-2-07374-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

TAMI M. WEST, an individual,

Plaintiff,

v.

RALPH H. CRATON and MARY M. CRATON, husband and wife, and their heirs, successors, and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real estate,

Defendants.

TO: RALPH H. CRATON and MARY M. CRATON, husband and wife and its, heirs, successors, and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real estate.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 14th day of September 2021 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff TAMI M. WEST, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether a 1994 Real Estate Contract has been fulfilled and whether Plaintiff IS entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject properties. Dated this 13th day of September 2021. McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-938107

September 14, 21, 28, October 5, 12, 19, 2021