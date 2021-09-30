NO: 21-2-06580-7

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

M & M GOULD, LLC, a Washington limited liability company

Plaintiff, v.

PACIFIC FIRST FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, a corporation, acquired by JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., HENRY L. GUILLOT, JR. AND IDA MAE GUILLOT, husband and wife, AND JACK EUGENE ROBINSON AND SUE ANN ROBINSON, husband and wife, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS:

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled court by M & M GOULD, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, Plaintiff.

Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint to Quiet Title (“Complaint”), a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons. The object of the action is to quiet title to certain real property described as follows:

Lots 12 and 13 in block 6 of map of Belmore Addition to the city of Tacoma, as per plat recorded in volume 3 of plats, page 74, records of Pierce County Auditor, Washington.

In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the Complaint by stating your defense in writing, and by serving a copy upon the person signing this Summons within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons, excluding the day of service, or within sixty (60) days after service upon you, excluding the day of service, if served outside the state of Washington, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where Plaintiff is entitled to what she asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered.

You may demand that the Plaintiff file this lawsuit with the court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the person signing this Summons. Within fourteen (14) days after you serve the demand, the Plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the court, or the service on you of this Summons and Complaint will be void.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 7th day of July, 2021

IRWIN, MYKLEBUST, SAVAGE &

BROWN, P.S. Attorneys for Plaintiff

By: /s/Robert W. Rembert

WSBA No. 26107

PO Box 604

Pullman, WA 99163

IDX-939222

September 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28, November 4, 2021