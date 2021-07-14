No. 21-2-06027-9

Summons by Publication

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

MULTICARE HEALTH SYSTEM, a Washington nonprofit corporation, Plaintiff, vs. BARBARA JANE TUCCI, f.k.a. BARBARA JANE DOBLER; KATHRYN JOYCE DOBLER; JOHN DONALD DOBLER; CHRISTINA EVA DOBLER; DANIEL WILLIAM DOBLER; REBECCA D. STEWART, f.k.a. REBECCA GRAHAM PATTERSON DOBLER; ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOHN D. DOBLER, deceased; ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF REBECCA G.P. DOBLER, deceased; ALL OTHER PERSONS claiming an interest in the real estate contract recorded under Pierce County recording number 2661056,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said BARBARA JANE TUCCI, f.k.a. BARBARA JANE DOBLER; ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JOHN D. DOBLER, deceased; ALL HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF REBECCA G.P. DOBLER, deceased; and ALL OTHER PERSONS claiming an interest in the real estate contract recorded under Pierce County recording number 2661056:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of July, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is to quiet title to real property.

Alexander M. Wu, WSBA #40649

Rachael E. Clark, WSBA #57277

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Hillis Clark Martin & Peterson P.S.

999 Third Avenue, Suite 4600

Seattle, Washington 98104

206-623-1745

July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 2021