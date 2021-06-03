No. 21-2-05971-8

AMENDED SUMMONS [60 DAY]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JOANNE BARBER, by and through her attorney-in-fact, RUSSELL BARBER, Plaintiff,

vs.

WASHINGTON MUTUAL HOME LOANS, INC., a dissolved Ohio corporation; and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, claim or interest in the real property described in the Complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership, or any other cloud on Plaintiff’s title, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said defendant WASHINGTON MUTUAL HOME LOANS, INC., a dissolved Ohio corporation, and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, claim, or interest in the real property described in the Complaint adverse to Plaintiff’s ownership, or any other cloud on Plaintiff’s title:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 3rd day of June, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, JOANNE BARBER, by and through her attorney-in-fact, RUSSELL BARBER, and serve a copy of the your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff JOANNE BARBER, by and through her attorney-in-fact, RUSSELL BARBER, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is to quiet title to the real property located at 5007 East L Street, Tacoma, Washington 98404.

/s/ Trevor N. White

Trevor N. White

Plaintiff’s Attorneys

DAVIES PEARSON, P.C.

PO BOX 1657

TACOMA, WA 98401

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

(253) 620-1500

IDX-928964

June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2021