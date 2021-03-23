NO 21-2-051559-8

SUMMONS by PUBLICATION (60 DAY)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROBERT WIGGINS and DEBRA WIGGINS, a married couple

PLAINIFFS,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



JAMES K. SYMONDS and MONZELLE T. SYMONDS, a married couple; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JAMES K. SYMONDS; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MONZELLE T. SYMONDS; KENNETH H. STURDEVANT and EVELYN L. STURDEVANT, a married couple; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF KENNETH H. STURDEVANT; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF EVELYN L. STURDEVANT; WASHINGTON MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK, TRUSTEE FOR JAMES K. SYMONDS; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST, LIEN OR ESTATE IN PIERCE COUNTY PARCEL NO. 0419242062,

DEFENDANTS.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: JAMES K. SYMONDS and MONZELLE T. SYMONDS, a married couple;

AND TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JAMES K. SYMONDS;

AND TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF MONZELLE T. SYMONDS;

AND TO: KENNETH H. STURDEVANT and EVELYN L. STURDEVANT, a married couple;

AND TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF KENNETH H. STURDEVANT;

AND TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF EVELYN L. STURDEVANT

AND TO: WASHINGTON MUTUAL SAVINGS BANK, TRUSTEE FOR JAMES K. SYMONDS;

AND TO all unknown parties with any claim or purported interest in the property located in the County of PIERCE and State of Washington and legally described as follows:

Pierce County tax parcel number 0419242062

That portion of Government Lot 4 in Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 4 East of the W.M. described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of said Section 24;

thence East along the South line of said Northwest quarter, 1322.14 feet to the West line of said

Government Lot 4 and point of beginning; thence North 0°30’ West, 533 feet; thence South 89°41’22” East, 330 feet to the East line of the West 20 acres of said Government Lot 4; thence on said East line

South 0°30’ East, 533 feet to the South line of the said Northwest quarter; thence West to the point of beginning. TOGETHER WITH the use of the non-exclusive perpetual ingress, egress, and utilities easement over and across the West 30 feet of Government Lots 3 and 4, Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 4 East of the W.M.

Situs Address: 15115 138TH AVE E, PUYALLUP, WA

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty (60) days after the 23 day of March, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at her office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of Said Court.

This is an action for quiet title and the relief sought is quiet title in the Plaintiff, ROBERT WIGGINS and DEBRA WIGGINS, a married couple, in the above referenced property; for plaintiffs costs and disbursements; and for such other relief as the court fmds just and proper.

DATED this19 day of March, 2021

/s/SHANNON KRAFT, WSBA# 23547

Attorney for Plaintiffs

FILE WITH:

Clerk of the

Pierce County Superior Court County City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, RM 110

Tacoma, WA 98204-2177

SERVE ON:

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS 8910 Main St E, Suite A

Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Telephone: (253) 863-3366 IDX-922755

March 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27, 2021