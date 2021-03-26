NO. 21-2-05110-5

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

WALTER THOMPSON III as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALTER THOMPSON, JR., also known as WALTER S. THOMPSON,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CRYSTAL RIDGE FARM, also known as CRYSTAL RIDGE FARM PARTNERSHIP, a Washington Partnership, ELLEN ISAKSEN, WALTER S. THOMPSON, III, ANY AND ALL OCCUPANTS KNOWN AND UNKNOWN AT 790 SPIKETON ROAD, BUCKLEY, WASHINGTON 98321.

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was March 26, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, WALTER THOMPSON III as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALTER THOMPSON, JR., also known as WALTER S. THOMPSON, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER, at his office below stated. In case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court.

The purpose of the action is to adjudicate and determine that the Defendants have no interest in the following described real property, the Defendants’ interest, if any, having been acquired by the Plaintiff by quiet title:

More commonly known as:

790 Spiketon Road

Buckley, WA 98321

More particularly described as follows:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

EXCEPT THE WEST 30 FEET THEREOF FOR BUCKLEY-SPIKETON COUNTY ROAD. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No.: 061910-100-7

DATED this 24th day of March, 2021.

HAMMERMASTER LAW OFFICES, PLLC

/s/DAVID C. HAMMERMASTER

WSBA #22267 Attorney for Plaintiff

1207 Main Street, Sumner, WA 98390

(253) 863-5115

IDX-923094

March 26, April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021