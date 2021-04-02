NO. 21-2-05037-1

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JOHN P. HART, a single person,

Plaintiff,

vs.

LEONARD C. HILLS and HARRIET C. HILLS, TRUSTEES OF THE HILLS FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 5, 1993; LEONARD C. HILLS and HARRIET C. HILLS, husband and wife, if living and if deceased, their unknown heirs at law; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID Defendants, LEONARD C. HILLS and HARRIET C. HILLS, TRUSTEES OF THE HILLS FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 5, 1993; LEONARD C. HILLS and HARRIET C. HILLS, husband and wife, and any and all other unknown owners, parties or persons claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real property subject to this litigation.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 2nd day of April, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, JOHN P. HART, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiffs, at its office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of said action is to quiet title to the real property legally described as follows:

Pierce County Tax Parcel No: 0122193039

LOT 27, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY OF PORTIONS OF SECTIONS 19 AND 30, TOWNSHIP 22 N, RANGE 1 EAST OF THE W.M. IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, FILED FOR RECORD ON NOVEMBER 19, 1977, IN BOOK 21 OF SURVEYS AT PAGE 10, UNDER AUDITOR’S FEE NO. 2010, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER AND ACROSS THE 60 FOOT PRIVATE ROAD AND UTILITY EASEMENTS AS SHOWN ON SAID SURVEY. EXCEPT FROM SAID EASEMENT THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN SAID LOT 27. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS AND CONDITIONS OF RECORD. THIS SUMMONS is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 30 day of March 2021.

LAW OFFICE OF JACOB L. POTAK, P.S.

By: /s/Jacob L. Potak WSBA # 24691

Attorney for Plaintiff

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Pierce County Clerk’s Office County-City Building, Room 110

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Law Office of Jacob L. Potak

5801 Soundview Drive, Suite 258

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

IDX-923525

April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 2021