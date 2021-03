No. 21-2-04885-6

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JAMES H. BERGMAN AND JANICE L. BERGMAN, Husband and Wife,

Plaintiffs,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



vs.

RICHARD A. SOWLE AND H. JEAN SOWLE a/k/a JEAN SOWLE, Husband and Wife, if living and if deceased, the unknown heirs at law of RICHARD A. SOWLE AND H. JEAN SOWLE A/K/A JEAN SOWLE; RONALD R. SOWLE; and, all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property and personal property described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE DEFENDANTS, RICHARD A. SOWLE AND H. JEAN SOWLE a/k/a JEAN SOWLE, husband and wife, if living and if deceased, the unknown heirs at law of RICHARD A. SOWLE and H. JEAN SOWLE a/k/a JEAN SOWLE; RONALD R. SOWLE; and all other Persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property and personal property described in the complaint herein;

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 18th day of March, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

This object of this action is to quiet title in plaintiffs to real property and personal property located in Pierce County, Washington, described in Exhibit A as against the defendants and any one of them.

DATED this 17th day of March, 2021.

/s/Thomas A. Baldwin, Jr., WSBA #28167 Attorney for Plaintiffs

1002 39th Ave SW, Suite 205

Puyallup, WA 98373

EXHIBIT A

LEGAL DESCRIBITION:

A LEASEHOLD INTEREST IN AND TO THE FOLLOWING:

UNIT 87, BUILDING 1, OF THUN FIELD CONDOMINIUMS, ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED DECLARATIONS THEREOF, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBERS 9010300679, 9011300578 AND 9201080070 AND ACCORDING TO AMENDED SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9011300579, WHICH IS A RE-RECORD OF RECORDING NUMBER 9010260405, IN PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON.

SUBJECT TO: PRELIMINARY ESTIMATED ASSESSMENT FILED FEBRUARY 18, 1991 FOR SEWER ACCOUNT NUMBER 04-19-27-2-025.

SUBJECT TO: LEASE AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 9010300680 SAID INSTRUMENT IN A RE-RECORDING OF INSTRUMENT 9010260395, AND AMENDMENT AND/OR MODIFICATION OF LEASE RECORDED MARCH 5, 1991 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9103050247.

SUBJECT TO: LEASE AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF RECORDED JANUARY 8, 1992 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 9201080069 SAID LEASE SUPERSEDES LEASE RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 911226347.

SUBJECT TO: POSSIBLE TERMINATION BY PIERCE COUNTY, AS LESSOR UNDER LEASE RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9010300680, WHICH IS A RE-RECORD OF LEASE RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9010260395, AND LEASE RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9201080069, WHICH SUPERSEDES LEASE RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9112260347.

SUBJECT TO: AGREEMENTS AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBERS 8611040429, 8807180349, 8807180350, 8807180351, 8809270337, 9005140268, 9105200126, 9104180439, WHICH IS A RE-RECORD OF 9005140267.

SUBJECT TO: AGREEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF: RECORDED MARCH 26, 1990 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 9003260337.

SUBJECT TO: EASEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF RECORDED JULY 18, 1986 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 8607180394 SAID GRANT OF EASEMENT MODIFIES EASEMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 2904701.

SUBJECT TO: UNDERGROUND UTILITY EASEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 8609110312.

SUBJECT TO: EASEMENT AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF RECORDED FEBRUARY 1, 1990 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9002010335.

SUBJECT TO: TERMS, COVENANTS, CONDITIONS, EASEMENTS, AND RESTRICTIONS AND LIABILITY FOR ASSESSMENTS CONTAINED IN THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUMS FOR THUN FIELD CONDOMINIUMS RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NUMBER 9010300679 SAID DECLARATION SUPERSEDES DECLARATION RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9010260404 AMENDMENT OF DECLARATION RECORDED NOVEMBER 30, 1990 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9011300578 AND AMENDMENT OF SAID DECLARATION RECORDED JANUARY 8, 1992 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9201080070 SAID AMENDMENT SUPERSEDES AMENDMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9112260348.

SUBJECT TO: LIEN OF ASSESSMENTS LEVIED PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM FOR THUN FIELD CONDOMINIUMS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 9010300679, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, TO THE EXTENT PROVIDED FOR BY RCW 64.34.

SUBJECT TO: DEDICATION CONTAINED IN SAID PLAT.

SUBJECT TO: RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN INSTRUMENT RECORDED JANUARY 11, 1982 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 8201110110 SAID INSTRUMENT IS A RE-RECORD OF INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 8010140264.

SUBJECT TO: RESERVATIONS OF ALL COAL, OIL, GAS AND MINERAL RIGHTS, AND RIGHTS TO EXPLORE FOR SAME CONTAINED IN DEED FROM WEYERHAUESER TIMBER CO., A WASHINGTON CORPORATION RECORDED JANUARY 10, 1950 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 1581689 MODIFICATION OF SAID RESERVATIONS AND THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS THEREOF, RECORDED OCTOBER 14, 1980 UNDER RECORDING NUMBER 8010140265.

SUBJECT TO: POSSIBLE FENCE ENCROACHMENT ONTO PORTION OF SAID CONDOMINIUM AS DISCLOSED BY SURVEY NUMBER 8905220513.

SUBJECT TO: AFFIDAVITS OF MINOR CORRECTION OF SURVEY, RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBERS 9201080071 AND 9201080072, WHICH AMENDS CONDOMINIUM SURVEY MAP AND PLANS RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NUMBERS 9112260349 (PHASE 11A) AND 9112260350 (PHASE. 11B) RESPECTIVELY.

PERSONAL PROPERTY (Cessna 172).

Single-Engine Airplane – Aircraft Registration #734JD Manufacturer – Cessna

Model -172N

Serial Number – 17268882

PERSONAL PROPERTY (Mooney).

Single-Engine Airplane – Former Aircraft Registration #6096X

Manufacturer – Mooney Model – M20A

Serial Number – 1694

IDX-922405

March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15, 22, 2021