No. 21-2-04883-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ANGELA BROOME, Plaintiff,

v.

KIESHA M. PALMER, Defendant

The State of Washington to the said Kiesha M. Palmer:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 29th day of September, 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Angela Broome, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, Brian J. Hanis, of HANIS IRVINE PROTHERO, PLLC, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This case is based on a breach of contract for the lease of the premises which you rented from Plaintiff in Lake Tapps, Washington, which commenced on January 5, 2019 and was terminated on or about March 14, 2019. DATED this 22nd day of September 2021.

HANIS IRVINE PROTHERO, PLLC

/s/Brian J. Hanis, WSBA #35367

Attorney for Plaintiff Angela Broome

Address: 6703 South 234th St., Suite 300

Kent, WA 98032

Phone: 253-520-5000

Facsimile: 253-893-5007

IDX-939178

September 29, October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2021