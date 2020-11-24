General Notices

NO: 20-7-00887-5 KNT-NOTICE OF HEARING

NO: 20-7-00887-5 KNT-NOTICE OF HEARING

by Ken Spurrell

NO: 20-7-00887-5 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

NEVAEH HARRIS

DOB: 11/13/2008

TO: * Lenard Demetrius Butler, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On May 27, 2020, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Maria Anne McIntyre and *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on December 31, 2020, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at Regional Justice Center Courthouse, Rm 1-L, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or by telephone. Parties may appear by telephone by calling 206-263-8114 and using the following PIN number to join the call: for Kent cases – 3026939#, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child.

DATED this 19th day of November, 2020.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: KAB, Deputy Clerk

IDX-914129

November 24, December 1, 8, 2020

