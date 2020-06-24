NO: 20-7-00816-6 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

BABY GIRL MARTH

DOB: 04/14/2020

TO: Serrina Monique Marth; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On April 24, 2020, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on July 22, 2020, at the hour of 8:15 a.m., at King County Courthouse, 516 Third Avenue, Room E-854, Seattle, WA 98104. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or by telephone. Parties may appear by telephone by calling 206-263-8114 and using the following PIN number to join the call: for Seattle cases – 5167911#, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child.

Dated June 22, 2020.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AMD, Deputy Clerk

IDX-901606

June 24, July 1, 8, 2020