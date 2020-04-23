NO: 20-7-00544-2 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

CALEB POTTS

DOB: 5/2/2007

TO: Alexa Kathleen Cash a/k/a Alexa Robinson and Galen Eugene Potts Jr., and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On February 28, 2020, a petition for appointing Title 13 RCW Guardian was filed in the above entitled Court, and it was amended March 10, 2020, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on May 22, 2020, at the hour of 8:15 a.m., at King County Courthouse, 516 Third Avenue, Room E-854, Seattle, WA 98104, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child.

Dated April 21, 2020.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AMD, Deputy Clerk

April 23, 30, May 7, 2020