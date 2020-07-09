Public Notices

NO: 20-7-00273-7 SEA-NOTICE OF HEARING

NO: 20-7-00273-7 SEA

by Ken Spurrell

NO: 20-7-00273-7 SEA

20-7-00274-5 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

WILLOW FRANKIE FAAS

DOB: 9/10/2017

PAYTON OLIVIA FAAS

DOB: 7/10/2015

TO: * Heather Marie Bishop, Mother, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the children and to All Whom It May Concern:

On January 31, 2020, a petition for Termination was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named children, whose parents are * and William Frank Faas Jr..

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on August 5, 2020, at the hour of 8:15 a.m., at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or by telephone. Parties may appear by telephone by calling 206-263-8114 and using the following PIN number to join the call: for Seattle cases – 5167911#, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said children.

Dated July 7, 2020.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AMD, Deputy Clerk IDX-902904

July 9, 16, 23, 2020

