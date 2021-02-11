No. 20-7-00198-14

NOTICE AND SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

(Termination)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



FOR GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY

JUVENILE DIVISION

In re the Welfare of CLAIRYSSA DAVIDSON D.O.B. 05-21-2006 Minor Child . TO: RENEE HOFFMAN / JOHN DOE or ANYONE CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST

A Petition to Terminate Parental Rights was filed on December 14, 2020: A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31. 2021 at 10:00 am at the Juvenile Court located at 103 Hagara Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

You can appear in person at the address above and/or court will be conducted remotely via ZOOM. You can attend this hearing by using the following ZOOM information:

Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/920843300009?pwd=Y2g4UEdWbzRYRzR4RjV0YVB5aDJldz09 Meeting ID: 9208433 009

Passcode: GHC

Phone: +1(253)215-8782 + Meeting ID 92084330009#

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO YOUR CHILD ARE TERMINATED. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE TERMINATING YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DSHS at 360/537-4300. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to: www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx .

Dated this 5th day of February, 2021 by, KYM FOSTER, Grays Harbor County Clerk. IDX-919545

February 11, 18, 25, 2021