NO. 20-5-00761-3

SUMMONS AND NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF PETITION/HEARING

RE: TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF

INFANT HARMELL, a person under the age of eighteen.

TO: “JUNIOR”, alleged father

AND TO: “JOHN DOE”, person claiming a paternal interest in the above-named child.

You have been named as the father or a possible father of the above-named child. A Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship has been filed in the above-entitled court. The Petitioner(s) are/is asking the Court for an order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you and the child, permanently terminating all of your rights to the child and for a Decree of Adoption declaring the Petitioner(s) to be the legal parent(s) of the child.

The child was born on November 22, 2020, in St. Anne Medical Center, Burien, Washington. The name of the child’s mother was Elysia Megan Harmell at the time the child was conceived.

In order to defend against this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing and by serving a copy upon the attorney at the address below within thirty days after November 30, 2020, the date of the first publication of the summons and notice, or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioner(s) is/are entitled to what he/she/they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the attorney at the address below you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered.

One method of serving your response is to send it by certified mail with return receipt requested. If service is made by mail, the service shall be deemed complete upon the third day following the day upon which the response is placed in the mail, unless the third day falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, in which event service shall be deemed complete on the first day other than a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, following the third day. You have the right to be represented by an attorney. If you are indigent and request an attorney, an attorney will be appointed for you. You are further notified that you have the right, pursuant to chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington, to file a claim of paternity regarding this child. Failure to file such a notice, or to respond to the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship within thirty days of the first date of publication of this summons and notice is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship.

If the child is a Indian child as defined by the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, 25 U.S.C. 1901 et. Seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination, or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

The Court hearing on the Petition of Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be on JANUARY 8, 2020 AT 9:00 AM in Pierce County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, located at 5501 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405.

YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THIS HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD.

DATED THIS 25 day of November, 2020.

Pierce County Superior Court Clerk

By: Deputy Clerk

LAW OFFICES OF John J. MESKE

1105 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402

(253) 383-5346

IDX-914530

November 30, December 7, 14, 2020