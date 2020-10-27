No. 20-5-00446-1

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION (TERMINATION) (SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JUVENILE COURT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF:

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



BLAKE OLIVIA OLESON,

A person under the age of eighteen.

TO: JASON CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (a.k.a. JASON CHRISTOPHER OLESON), Father

A Petition and Declaration for Order Terminating Parent-Child Relationship was filed by Petitioner, David Charles Rider on July 21, 2020. You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be served on the Petitioner within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed, you must also file your Response by the same deadline. If you do not serve and file your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the Petitioner’s requests without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

* A fact-finding hearing will be held to determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not file a Response nor appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what the Petitioner is asking for.

2. Fill out your Response. You can get a Response and other forms at:

* Washington State Court Forms: www.courts.wa.gov/forms,

* Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328,

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, * Washington State Law Library: www.courts.wa.gov/library, or

* Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the Petitioner at the address below. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County Juvenile Division, Remann Hall

5501 Sixth Avenue

Tacoma WA 98406 address city state zip

5. Lawyer not required: It’s a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

To request a copy of the Petition, Summons, and Notice, you may contact Wallis Law Firm, PLLC at (253) 272-1245. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED this 23rd day of October, 2020.

Cambria Queen, WSBA #54833 Signature of Lawyer

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one): [x] my lawyer’s address: 1101 Fawcett Avenue, Suite 300

Tacoma WA 98402 Email (if applicable): queen@wallislawfirm.com

The first date of publication of this Summons is October 27, 2020.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

IDX-912084

October 27, November 3, 10, 2020