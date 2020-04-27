No. 20-5-00160-7

Summons by Publication

In the superior court of the State of Washington for the county of Pierce

Jared Pettinato, Petitioner, vs. Melanie Cameron, Respondent.

The State of Washington to the said Melanie Cameron:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 27th day of April, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Jared Pettinato, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Jared Pettinato, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Petition for Determination of Parentage.

Travis S. Groves, WSBA 41735,

Petitioner’s Attorney.

1001 S. Yakima Ave., Ste 1

Tacoma, WA 98405

Pierce County, WA

IDX-897289

April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 26, June 1 2020