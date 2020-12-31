NO. 20-4-07275-1 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-07275-1 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCA 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN THE COUNTY OF KING
Estate of:
Barbara J. Gates, Deceased.
THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCA 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.
The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCA 11.40.020(1) (c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCA 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication: December 31, 2020
/s/Sally J. Middleton, Personal Representative c/o Janna J. Annest
Lirhus Keckemet Annest PLLC
1200 5th Avenue, Suite 1550
Seattle, WA 98101
206-728-5858
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
King County Superior Court
Cause Number: 20-4-07275-1 SEA
Attorney for the Estate:
LIRHUS KECKEMET ANNEST PLLC
/s/ JANNA J. ANNEST
WSBA #34378
Attorney for personal representative
IDX-916803
December 31, 2020, January 7, 14, 2021