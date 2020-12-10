NO. 20-4-07042-1 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-07042-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of:

LARRY A. HOLDEN, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (i) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (ii) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

__/s/_ISAAC W. HOLDEN__ “ADM”

ISAAC HOLDEN, Administrator

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause No: See Caption Above

Date of First Publication: December 10, 2020.

Attorney for Administrator:

MICHAEL P. JACOBS, WSBA #22855

Riach Gese Jacobs, PLLC

7331 – 196th Street SW / PO Box 1067

Lynnwood, Washington 98046-1067

Telephone (425) 776-3191

IDX-915276

December 10, 17, 24, 2020