NO. 20-4-06623-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-06623-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In re the Estate of

JOSEPH PETER ROBERTS, Deceased. Janet Carol Roberts has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: November 18, 2020 Administrator: Janet Carol Roberts Attorney for the Personal Representative: Alexandra Gerson Address for Mailing or Service: Alexandra Gerson

Metis Estate Planning PLLC

801 Second Ave. #800

Seattle, WA 98104

Notice prepared by: METIS ESTATE PLANNING PLLC

/s/ Alexandra Gerson ALEXANDRA GERSON, WSBA #42908

Attorney for Janet Carol Roberts, Administrator for the Estate of Joseph Peter Roberts

801 Second Ave. #800

Seattle, Washington 98104

Phone: (206) 408-8163

IDX-913851

November 18, 25, December 2, 2020