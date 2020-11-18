NO. 20-4-06623-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-06623-8 SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING
In re the Estate of
JOSEPH PETER ROBERTS, Deceased. Janet Carol Roberts has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: November 18, 2020 Administrator: Janet Carol Roberts Attorney for the Personal Representative: Alexandra Gerson Address for Mailing or Service: Alexandra Gerson
Metis Estate Planning PLLC
801 Second Ave. #800
Seattle, WA 98104
Notice prepared by: METIS ESTATE PLANNING PLLC
/s/ Alexandra Gerson ALEXANDRA GERSON, WSBA #42908
Attorney for Janet Carol Roberts, Administrator for the Estate of Joseph Peter Roberts
801 Second Ave. #800
Seattle, Washington 98104
Phone: (206) 408-8163
IDX-913851
November 18, 25, December 2, 2020