No. 20-4-06170-8 SEA-Notice to Creditors

No. 20-4-06170-8 SEA

Probate Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



In the Matter of the Estate of:

Edward R. Bradford, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a clai against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be Barreo by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1) (c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 ano RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING WITH COURT: November 4th, 2020.

/s/ Karen C. Hughes

Personal Representative

Attorney for Estate: Robert M. Sifferman

Address 2155 – 112th Avenue NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

Telephone (425) 454-5829

IDX-912961

November 5, 12, 19, 2020