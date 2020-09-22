No. 20-4-05474-4 KNT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Matter of the Estate of Forrest Lee McAllister, Deceased. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 22, 2020

Personal Representative: Iris Frugoli

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Masafumi Iwama

Address for Mailing or Service: 333 5th Ave. S. Kent WA 98032

253-520-7671

IDX-909179

September 22, 29, October 6, 2020