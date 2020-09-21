NO. 20-4-05172-9 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-05172-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42 et. seq.)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN PROBATE

Estate of

KATHERINE PAUL, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE of First Publication:

_September 21, 2020_

/s/Leona Colegrove, Personal Representative

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court

Cause No.: 20-4-05172-9 SEA

Attorneys for Personal Representative: OGDEN MURPHY WALLACE PLLC

By: ________

Teresa Byers, WSBA #34388

Address for Mailing or Service:

Teresa Byers

OGDEN MUPRHY WALLACE PLLC

901 FIFTH AVE., STE. 3500

Seattle, WA 98164

206.447.7220

IDX-908895

September 21, 28, October 5, 2020