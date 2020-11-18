NO. 20-4-05045-5 SEA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR KING COUNTY
STATE OF WASHINGTON
In the Matter of the Estate of
CHARLEE ENGBERG, Deceased. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: November 18, 2020 Personal Representative: Ronald Debolt
Attorneys for Personal Representative: Sanders Law Group
Attn: Nicole K. Betts
Address for Mailing/Service: 152 3rd Ave. S., Suite 101
Edmonds, WA 98020
Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court
Case No.: 20-4-05045-5 SEA
IDX-913787
November 18, 25, December 2, 2020