NO. 20-4-04541-9 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-04541-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of: ROBERT LOUIS THIEDERMAN, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by (1) serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the attorneys for the Administrator at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and (2) filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE: AUGUST 18, 2020

ADMINISTRATOR: BLAINE THIEDERMAN

Attorneys for Administrator and address for mailing or service:

Liberty B. Upton, WSBA #47140

Carney Badley Spellman, P.S.

701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 3600

Seattle, WA 98104-7010

Phone: (206) 622-8020

Facsimile: (206) 467-8215

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court

516 Third Avenue

Seattle, Washington 98104

Probate Cause Number: 20-4-04541-9 SEA

August 18, 25, September 1, 2020