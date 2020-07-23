NO. 20-4-03327-5 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of: SAID ASANTE RAY JOQUIN, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



DATED this 22nd day of May, 2020

/s/DAWN KORTER

Personal Representative

Connelly Law Offices, PLLC

By /s/JOHN. R. CONNELLY, JR.,

WSBA No. 12183

Meaghan M. Driscoll, WSBA No. 49863

Samuel J. Daheim, WSBA No. 52746

2301 N 30th St

Tacoma, WA 98403

253-593-5100

IDX-904128

July 23, 30, August 6, 2020