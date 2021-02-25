NO. 20-4-02361-5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JAMES C. COWART, JR.,, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate of the above-named deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on Katherine Cowart, the undersigned Personal Representative, at the address below stated and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four (4) months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011.

DATED this 22 day of February, 2021.

/s/Katherine Cowart

Personal Representative

c/o Peter J. Kesling

JACOBS & JACOBS

114 E. Meeker Avenue

Puyallup, Washington 98371

(253)845-0577

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: 2021.

Date of First publication: February 25, 2021

IDX-920690

February 25, March 4, 11, 2021