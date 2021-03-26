NO. 20-4-02351-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-02351-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JOAN C. MESTER, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the above estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim, in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor, as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 26, 2021.

FREEMAN MESTER

Personal Representative

HENRY HAAS

WSBA #4335

Attorney for Personal Representative

6906 Narrows Lane N

Tacoma, WA 98407

253-905-5138 Court of Probate Proceedings/Cause Number

IDX-922982

March 26, April 2, 9, 2021