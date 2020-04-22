NO. 20-4-02296-6 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CAUSE NO. 20-4-02296-6 SEA

NONPROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In Re the Estate of JULIA DEAN BYWATER HILL, DECEASED.

The notice agent (hereinafter, “NA”) named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to NA or the NA’s attorney of record at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the NA served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing: April 20, 2020

Date of First Publication: April 22, 2020

NA: Jennifer Marie Hill

Attorney: Laura M. Zeman WSBA No. 30221

Attorneys for NA

Address for mailing or service: Zeman Law Group, PLLC

3006 Northup Way, Suite 100 Bellevue, WA 98004

The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on April 18, 2020 that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/JENNIFER MARIE HILL

Notice Agent

IDX-896988

April 22, 29, May 6, 2020