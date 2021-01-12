NO. 20-4-02287-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 20-4-02287-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

JUNE MORRISON, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 12, 2021

Personal Representative:

Catherine Morrison

Attorney for the Personal

Representative:

Charles R. Hostnik

Address for Mailing or Service:

Curiale Hostnik PLLC

6915 Lakewood Drive West,

Suite A-1

Tacoma, WA 98467-3299

253-475-4200

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 20-4-02287-2

DATED this 8th day of January, 2021.

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

By: /s/ Charles R. Hostnik, WSBA #10834

Attorneys for Catherine Morrison, as

Personal Representative of the Estate of June Morrison

January 12, 19, 26, 2021